Obi-Wan Kenobi season 1 episode 4: The problem with Lola the Droid

This week brought us Obi-Wan Kenobi season 1 episode 4 over at Disney+, and of course, Princess Leia had to be rescued, right?

There are so many wonderful things that this show does well, but it does have a major roadblock in how so many of us know how the story ends already. There’s not a lot of drama in that part of the equation, right? We know that eventually, Leia has to be brought back so that she’s alive during A New Hope. Meanwhile, we also know that Obi-Wan and Vader survive whatever battle is coming their way.

When you think about it, there are only a couple of characters within this show that have a somewhat-mysterious fate at the end of the show. One is Tala, who certainly seemed like she was going to die at various points in the story. Meanwhile, the other is Reva, who was nearly killed by Darth Vader after Obi-Wan and Leia escaped the fortress.

At this point, this character really just has one saving grace — that she was able to bug Leia’s droid Lola, which gives the Empire advance knowledge of where they are going to be. Could this lead to destroying even more Jedi? Possibly, or if nothing else, a chance for the Sith Lord to carry out his revenge once and for all.

What did you think about the events of Obi-Wan Kenobi season 1 episode 4?

Did you see the twist with Lola coming at the end? Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, remember to keep coming back to ensure you don’t miss any other news. (Photo: Disney+.)

