Obi-Wan Kenobi season 1 episode 5 preview: The last before finale

There are a few different things that we have to say about Obi-Wan Kenobi season 1 episode 5, but it starts with where it is placed in the story. This episode is the penultimate one of the season, and whatever happens here is almost certain to carry over into the big, epic finale.

So where are we right now in the story? Well, let’s just say that the title character is in way more turmoil than he even realizes.

At the end of episode 4, Obi-Wan and Leia thought they were finally in a safe spot. After all, he rescued her from the fortress and with that in mind, was able to deliver her safely home. Yet, Lola the droid has been bugged, meaning that Reva will be able to track her down wherever she goes. We don’t think we have to explain here just how big of a problem this is. The next episode could be about a very specific search for Ben Kenobi, and then, we could have another showdown in the finale.

Is another battle between Obi-Wan and Vader inevitable? It certainly feels that way right now! We don’t think the producers are going to rush it, but we can’t imagine Vader loves the idea of his one-time mentor still out there, finding a way to interfere with some of his plans.

