Mayans MC season 4 episode 9: Is Emily’s sister Erin dead?

Tonight’s Mayans MC season 4 episode 9 decided that it was going to contain as many big, emotional moments as possible. First, we saw that with Taza’s decision to walk away from the club. Then, we also had the situation that unfolded in the closing minutes with Emily and Erin.

We had a feeling that something terrible was going to happen early on in the episode, when we watched Sarah Bolger’s character tell her sister that she was one of the strongest people she knew. Then, we saw her trying to reach her on the phone to no response. All of this was setting up something horrible. While the Erin character was not killed on-screen, we think it’s abundantly clear at this point what happened.

This death was brutal, even if we didn’t see it — that’s just another reminder of how brutal this world can really be. Emily’s been reckless and adrift this season, and this is something that eventually, she’ll have to look back on. We also don’t think she’s going to be able to stay in her current position all that long, either.

The easiest thing to assume at this point is that Emily could need EZ’s help, but the problem is that EZ’s got a lot of other stuff on his plate right now. We’re not sure that he’s really all that much in the helping mood at this point. The war with the Sons keeps waging, and he has to do it now with a smaller crew because of Taza’s exit.

We knew ahead of time that episode 9 was the penultimate one of the season, and one million percent did it ever feel like one! There was so much crazy stuff that transpired here from start to finish, and the metaphorical chessboard is about to be reset.

