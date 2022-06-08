Succession season 4 premiere date: How should it be announced?

We’re well aware that at this point, it would take a miracle for a Succession season 4 premiere date to be announced in the months ahead. Production hasn’t even kicked off yet, but we know that it’s close, scripts have been written, and HBO/viewers have to be eager to get more. We’re not just talking about any random show here. Instead, this is one of the biggest in all TV! We have so many questions, after all, as to what awaits the Roy family.

We’re sure that the network is going to make a big deal of whenever they choose to announce the show’s return; what’s the best way to get people talking?

In our mind, we don’t think that HBO needs to do some sort of big, lavish, or elaborate promotional campaign for the future of the series. Instead, they can keep things rather simple: Announce the start date with a fifteen-second teaser that shows clearly what the new season is about. Based on what happened at the end of season 3, we’re going to see a battle between the Roy children and Logan. It’s something that was set up pretty wonderfully, and now, the question becomes if Kendall, Shiv, and Roman can coexist in some measure after all that has been done.

Also, what happens with Tom and Shiv now? There may not be a lot of time to showcase that in the first teaser, but let’s hope for something soon.

As for when season 4 could actually premiere, as of right now we’re thinking that early 2023 makes the most sense. We’d love to get the show back this year, but with premiere cable it’s often better to err on the side of patience.

How do you want to see things play out in a Succession season 4 teaser?

