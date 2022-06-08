Why is Raoul Max Trujillo leaving Mayans MC, Taza — if he is gone?

Why is Raoul Max Trujillo leaving Mayans MC, and his role of Taza, following the episode that aired on FX Tuesday night? As you’d expect, there is a lot to unpack here.

First and foremost, we should note that Taza’s exit was open-ended enough for him to come back down the road. This was not written in a way where he was killed off, or there was some roadblock thrown in that impedes him being able to come back down the road. We do think there door is going to be open here somehow for a return appearance down the line.

At the time of this writing, there was no specific reason given for the longtime series regular’s exit, but this is the second major departure this season. Earlier on, we discussed the demise of Coco, a very-popular character played by Richard Cabral. He was killed off. This show is changing; then again, so are the Mayans themselves. With EZ Reyes moving up the ranks, the organization is becoming more divided and at the same time, rather ruthless.

Raoul himself has yet to publicly address his exit, and that is the sort of thing that will give us at least some hope here that there’s a larger plan in place. Taza is a nomad; it wasn’t written as though he never wanted to see these people again. If the Mayans can change and if their goals shift in a different direction, he could come back. The only issue we see at the moment are some of the words that EZ fired off his way at the end of his final scene. Those are the sort of thing that could sting, and it’s not going to be easy to come back from those.

