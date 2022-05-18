Why did Richard Cabral leave Mayans MC? What did Coco have to die?

Why did Richard Cabral leave Mayans MC after last week’s new episode? One week removed from the death of Coco, we’re still devastated.

We recognize fully that the world of Mayans is one where people die and die often. We’ve seen enough of this show over the years to know that this is the case. However, that doesn’t make it any less easy. That’s especially true with someone who has been such a survivor and worked hard to both overcome adversity and turn their life around. We think that this is why a lot of people related to Coco and are so crestfallen by his death; he could have been this redemption story, but there wasn’t enough time to see the arc come to a full close.

Ultimately, this may be why Cabral had to leave and Coco had to die — this is Elgin James reminding us that in this world, Mr. Mayhem spares no one. We saw this over the years on Sons of Anarchy and we’re certainly seeing it here. There’s a good chance that this is not even the only major death we see this season; we’re still uneasy about Bishop’s long-term status here and it’s important to remember that war is a HUGE part of the story right now.

No one has spoken in an official capacity about Coco’s death as of yet or the timing of it; there just may not be a satisfactory explanation. The story is inevitable sometimes; it ebbs and flows in the way that it must. We know that we’re going to miss him, and the void without the character around is probably going to be felt the most tonight. It will likely reverberate through the rest of the season.

