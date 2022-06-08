The Blacklist season 10: Can the Task Force still help Reddington?

As we prepare for The Blacklist season 10, it does feel on some level like we’re gearing up for a very different world. Instead of Reddington working with the Task Force to take down old Blacklisters, we’re now in a spot where Raymond is going to have to prepare for a fight against old Blacklisters.

So is this something that Cooper and Ressler can really help with? This is an interesting story moving forward, given the fact that there’s only so much that either one of them could conceivably do. They’re shorthanded following Aram and Park’s departure, and we’re now even sure Dembe will stay fighting on their side.

What we can say is that at their essence, the Task Force is supposed to care about justice. On the basis of that alone, we do think they will be around to lend a helping hand in season 10. How that happens, meanwhile, is the mystery that currently remains. The Blacklisters are still bad guys, so they should be inclined to help Reddington out. Yet, the help they provide could end up being different. Instead of working with him or even being played by him, they may also have to figure out how to protect him, even if he doesn’t want their protection.

Is it possible that Reddington will still bring them Blacklisters here and there? We tend to think so, but we’ll have to wait and see how often that happens. We’re already preparing ourselves entering the new season for a lot of stories with “Conclusion” in the title. That just makes the most sense based on how many vacant spots there are actually left on the list.

