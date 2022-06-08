Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD new tonight, June 8?

Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? What about either of its offshoots in Chicago Fire or Chicago PD? We know there will always be a thirst for these shows. Of course, that doesn’t necessarily mean that we are going to get them.

Unfortunately, you won’t be getting them tonight. It has been two weeks now since the finale for all three of these shows aired, and based on previous network patterns, we probably won’t be getting any more for at least a good while. NBC typically brings One Chicago back in the last week of September, and we certainly think that this will be the case here once again.

As for the timeline to get us to that point, we anticipate that all three of these shows will start production in around the middle of July, which has been the case for all seasons not impacted in some way by the global health crisis. We know that the network likes to have an element of stability here, and we don’t see that changing in the near future. It’s around this same time that we foresee some of the premiere dates announced for all of NBC across the board.

Once we get around to late August or early September, that’s when we anticipate the first previews and details starting to come out for what the future holds. We think that there’s going to be a lot of action in general in the new season, especially when you think about some of the cliffhangers! Over on Chicago Med, we saw a fire that is going to cause some devastating consequences for Will Halstead. Meanwhile, on Chicago Fire the honeymoon for Severide and Stella seems to be immediately interrupted by someone with nefarious intentions. There’s a lot that is going to happen early on here! Be prepared…

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chicago Fire

What do you most want to see when it comes to Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and also Chicago PD next season?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







