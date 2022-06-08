The Bachelorette spoilers: Meet all of Gabby and Rachel’s guys!

Tonight, The Bachelorette officially revealed some of the guys who Gabby and Rachel met when filming started earlier this spring. Now, we can say that we’ve actually had a chance to see all of them!

Earlier, host Jesse Palmer revealed all of the guys for the first time on TikTok; now, you can see first-look images of all of them by clicking on the Twitter thread at the bottom of this article. We’ll say that in general, there aren’t too many big surprises among the group here — this is largely the sort of cast you would expect based on the past few seasons.

Other than (thankfully) getting more diverse, the producers have operated from a “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” place for many years now. Most of the men always fit a certain archetype: They are usually between the ages of 23 and 36 and have some sort of enormous muscles. You don’t tend to see a lot of nerds, shorter contestants, or heavier people on the show. We’d love to see some of this change down the road, but some of it could also be due to contestant preferences. There’s a science that goes into all of this that stretches far beyond what we know as a viewer.

So when is this season going to actually premiere? Well, we are going to see it kick off in just over a month! The season with Gabby and Rachel will be here on Monday, July 11, and we’re hoping that a full trailer will come out soon showcasing more drama. You know, the thing a lot of people watch this show for…

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Bachelorette, including more discussion on the future of Gabby and Rachel

How excited are you to see Gabby and Rachel’s season of The Bachelorette?

Be sure to share right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are other updates coming that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Here they are!! Get to know the men who are ready to find love with Gabby or Rachel. #TheBachelorette premieres July 11 on ABC and Stream on Hulu! ❤️🌹

👇 A THREAD! 👇 — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) June 8, 2022

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







