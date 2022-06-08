America’s Got Talent: Meet chicken act, The Bock and Roll Band!

Entering tonight’s new episode of America’s Got Talent on NBC, we expected some entertainment. In this case, The Bock and Roll Band.

Who would’ve expected that the show would start off with a chicken act? It’s so unusual, but also the perfect sort of thing to see on a show like this. Here’s the problem with a chicken act, though: There’s always something that could go terribly wrong. One wrong move and the entire act falls apart. Of course, we say this as someone who has no understanding of how chickens can be trained.

The first thing we’ll say here is that there were a LOT of chickens here — and the trainer was just 11 years old! This was way more fun than we were expecting going into it. The chickens actually did some stuff! There was a lot of creativity here and while we think the show probably made the band bit at the end sound better than they probably did in the studio, it doesn’t quite matter. What does at the end of the day here is that this act was surprising and endearing to a lot of the people who were watching. There’s a real thirst for something that viewers haven’t had a chance to see before and in the end, this could be it.

The biggest test here will of course come during the live shows. where the Bock and Roll Band will be up against bigger competition and that element of surprise is ultimately gone. Is there still going to be a way here to win over a lot of viewers? We’ll have to wait and see on that, but there is a history of animal acts doing reasonably well through this show over the years.

