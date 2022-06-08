The Boys season 3 episode 4 preview: The big question ahead for Starlight

Later this week The Boys season 3 episode 4 is set to air on Amazon and of course, we have a number of big questions! Yet, none of them are larger than our internal debate as to what is going to happen with Starlight.

At the end of this episode, Annie did what may be the biggest example imaginable of someone taking one for the team. Having to accept the idea of being with Homelander sounds like the worst fate imaginable; yet, she’s having to pretend to be with him. Hughie’s obviously going to have some opinions about this, but that’s really the least of her woes right now.

Watch our latest The Boys video! Take a look below to see what we had to say overall about season 3 episode 3. Once you do that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for reviews and all sorts of other good stuff.

How long can she keep this up? We expect this to be an important thread in episode 4 and beyond that, however long the story lasts. She knows that he is awful; yet, she also believes that Hughie and the Boys are working to find a way to stop them. It’s hard to be patient when you find yourself trapped.

This could be the season where Starlight hits her breaking point; or, it could be the season where she becomes the biggest power player in the whole show. She has a lot going for her now, given her widespread popularity, her powers, and also the continued spiral of Homelander as he becomes more and more outspoken. He is dangerous, but can she find a way to stop him totally on her own? She is, by far, in the most curious spot of anyone on the show. We’ll just have to see where that takes her.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Boys, including some more scoop on a few other episodes

Where do you think the story is going to go for Starlight moving into The Boys season 3 episode 4?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! Once you do that, come back for more news you do not want to miss. (Photo: Amazon.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







