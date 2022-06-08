The Flash season 8 episode 18 spoilers: The yellow tie mystery…

Next week on The Flash season 8 episode 18, things are going to get intense, especially since we’re in the final Graphic Novel of the season! “The Man in the Yellow Tie” sets the stage for a new speedster showdown, and the stakes are going to be enormously high for this one.

One of the things that we are actively thinking about entering this episode is that at one point, season 8 could have been the final season. Because of that, we tend to believe that the stakes are going to be higher than ever here and this will have that sort of “final showdown” feel to it … even if there’s something more on the other side. You will see intense showdowns, a lot of emotion, and of course Barry Allen tested in a big way.

Want a little more insight now? Then go ahead and check out the full The Flash season 8 episode 18 synopsis below:

WHEN NOTHING IS WHAT IT SEEMS – With a new speedster in town, The Flash (Grant Gustin) gets much more than he bargained for, meanwhile Cecile’s (Danielle Nicolet) powers experience a growth spurt allowing her to aid Team Flash on an entirely different level. The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Kayla Compton and Brandon McKnight. Marcus Stokes directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen (#818). Original airdate 6/15/2022. Every episode of THE FLASH will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

After this episode, remember that there are only two more left in the entire season — if that doesn’t amplify the stakes to a certain degree, what will? These characters are facing decisions that could leave their entire future in jeopardy. Prepare for that and so much more…

Related – Check out other news when it comes to The Flash, including more on the end of the season

Where do you think things are going to go entering The Flash season 8 episode 18?

Are you prepared to be shocked by the very end of it? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around for some other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







