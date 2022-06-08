Ms. Marvel season 1 episode 2 air date: The plan for Disney+ series

After today’s big series premiere, of course it makes sense to look towards Ms. Marvel season 1 episode 2! Today’s episode serves mostly as an appetizer, and a chance to see Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan for the first time.

Now that we’ve done that, we get a chance to look towards what the future holds. How many episodes are there in this series? Six looks to be the current plan, which is in line with what we saw from Moon Knight earlier this year. There will be a weekly rollout for them with Ms. Marvel, with episode 2 airing on June 14 and the show continuing that way until the finale on July 13.

Disney+ is unfortunately not the sort of streaming service that shares a lot about upcoming episodes, so we’ll have to wait to get further details about what lies ahead. What we know is that Marvel is making a careful introduction for this character here, largely because there are further plans to use her down the road. That includes the movie The Marvels, so we’re not sure that there’s going to be a formal season 2 of this show until at least some point after that.

For now, just prepare to have a lot of fun the rest of the way here. While Kamala’s journey is going to have some action and drama, we really get the sense that there will be a celebratory tone to a lot of this as you get a nice dose of energy thrown right into the MCU. While we loved Moon Knight and its occasionally-heavy tone, it’s nice to have a lot of variety here. Also, it’s just great for more superhero content on a fairly regular basis and Disney+ has planned a lot of that out pretty well at the moment.

