America’s Got Talent: Maddie (Madison Taylor Baez) gets Golden Buzzer!

Who is Maddie? tonight, Madison Taylor Baez received a Golden Buzzer on America’s Got Talent, guaranteeing herself a spot in the live shows.

We know that sometimes, there is criticism over young singers getting Golden Buzzers, given that it is something that has happened often over the years. When it happens at this point, especially from a judge like Howie Mandel, you know that it’s for someone special. Maddie is a fantastic singer with great stage presence, and easily one of those people who you can expect to be there on finale night. While we tend to imagine that there will be other young singers this season, we’re not sure that any of them will be able to match her.

What was pretty funny was how the show decided to introduce Maddie on the show as a part of the audience; then, the reaction caused the judges to bring her up on stage. She said that she is a huge fan of the show, and that she’d been to some tapings in the past.

If Maddie does look familiar to you, she did appear as a young Selena Quintanilla in Netflix’s Selena: The Series. She also developed the nickname of “Anthem Girl” after performing the National Anthem across a number of Los Angeles based sporting events. She already has a little bit of an audience, and while we’d say that this gives her an inherent edge, it’s actually true for a LOT of people on the show these days. Multiple contestants even tonight have appeared on other shows over the years.

You’ll have a chance to see Maddie later this summer during the live shows; just keep her in mind as a force to be reckoned with.

