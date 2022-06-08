Mayans MC season 4 episode 10 (finale) spoilers: EZ’s ‘loose ends’

Next week on FX, you are going to see Mayans MC season 4 episode 10 — otherwise known as the big finale. Is this going to be the end of the whole series? We hope not, but as of right now the network has not confirmed anything.

What we can say about this episode (titled “Tones of Dirt and Bones”) is that there could be an undercurrent of chaos from start to finish. The Mayans of Santo Padre are no longer the same; Coco is dead and tonight, we saw Taza decide to ride his bike into the distance. There’s been an ongoing war with the son, and EZ Reyes has transformed into a guy who will do whatever it takes in order to

Below, you can check out the full Mayans MC season 4 episode 10 synopsis with some more information now all about what could be coming next:

EZ ties up loose ends as the future of the club hangs in the balance; Alvarez seeks peace with a Redwood Original.

At the moment, it doesn’t feel like there’s enough time for this episode to tie together all of the loose ends out there, but we would prefer it if the storyline with the Sons is largely put to bed. We’d like to the Mayans become more focused on their own club and issues happening in the community around them; also, for some long-simmering issues involving EZ and his family to come to full boil. It definitely feels like we’re there already with father and son, based on that scene we saw with Felipe and EZ near the end of the story tonight. His dad is not willing to give in to his most violent of impulses; is that a weakness or a strength? We suppose that is up to interpretation on some level.

