American Horror Story season 11 premiere date: What will influence it

We’re getting closer to the time when an American Horror Story season 11 premiere date will be announced over at FX. Are we there yet? Now, but we are going to be soon.

What we want to talk about within this particular article is rather simple: What sort of factors are out there that could further influence this particular date. Namely, the schedule of the Hulu spin-off series American Horror Stories.

Have you watched our finale review for American Horror Story: Double Feature yet? If not, go ahead and watch it below! Once you do that, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! That’s where there are other updates coming on the show.

Last year, Horror Story: Double Feature premiered in late August, right around a week after the first season of the spin-off wrapped up. However, this year Horror Stories is premiering almost a full week later on July 21. Meanwhile, there’s no confirmation at present that we are getting more than one episode the first week. (Last season, we had a two-episode premiere to kick things off.)

Because of all of this, we have a hard time thinking that American Horror Story season 11 will premiere in August at all. It could even be weeks into September or later, judging from how we’ve heard almost nothing about the show so far. We do know that FX has a tendency to turn this show around quickly from when it films, and they could manage to do that all over again here. Hopefully, we will hear about the central premise soon and beyond that, we can get news of the official cast.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to American Horror Story right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to American Horror Story season 11?

Do you have any specific idea for the premise? Be sure to share some of your thoughts and hopes in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: FX.)

This writing was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







