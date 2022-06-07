Tom Swift season 1 episode 3 spoilers: A security breach!

Want to get a good sense of what lies ahead on Tom Swift season 1 episode 3? We’re still early in the series and with that in mind, we’re looking to get more insight on the title character whenever we can.

Luckily, it feels like we’re about to get some of that and then some! This next episode titled “…And Nine Inches of Danger” will feature both one of Tom’s biggest events of the year and also one of his largest challenges. What happens when one of his biggest events of the year gets compromised? How does he deal with that?

To get a few more details all about this, we suggest that you go ahead and view the Tom Swift season 1 episode 3 synopsis below:

COMPLICATIONS – While hosting the tech event of the year at Swift Enterprises, Tom (Tian Richards) embarks on a daring gambit to stop a security breach – and to do so, he’ll have to get extremely close to the mysterious Rowan (Albert Mwangi), whose undeniable chemistry with Tom complicates the question of whether Rowan is a shadowy adversary or a guardian angel. Meanwhile, Zenzi (Ashleigh Murray), Isaac (Marquise Vilsón) and Lorraine (April Parker Jones) look to Tom to shore up the corporation’s standing with powerful investors, and Lino (guest star Donovin Miller) struggles to understand his inexplicably heightened physical abilities. Jeff Byrd directed the episode written by Brad Marques & Pola Goke-Pariola (#103). Original airdate 6/14/2022.

Hopefully, this episode will be able to maintain at least some sort of ratings momentum. This will be the first time that it doesn’t have Superman & Lois as a lead-in and of course, not having that sort of boost right away comes with its own fair share of complications.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Tom Swift right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Tom Swift season 1 episode 3?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also keep coming back to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

This writing was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







