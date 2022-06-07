Death in Paradise season 12 filming begins + another Christmas Special

As you wait for the return of Death in Paradise season 12 to the BBC, we’ve got a double-dose of good news to share today.

So where do we begin? We suppose that the most natural place is by proclaiming that production is officially underway! The series is going to be doing a Christmas Special for the second straight year and then after that, they will carry things over directly to season 12 proper. That will enable the producers to seamlessly produce a bunch of episodes all at once, and give you some great standalone mysteries along the way.

This season, producer to see Ralf Little, Don Warrington, Élizabeth Bourgine, Tahj Miles, Shantol Jackson and Ginny Holder take center stage beginning in the holiday special for some big stuff!

In a statement, here is what executive producer Tim Key had to say about coming back for Christmas:

“We had been wanting to do a Death In Paradise Christmas special for years, and so to be starting production on our second one this year is brilliant. We’ve got a fantastic story which comes loaded with all the mystery, intrigue and surprise that our fans love to see.”

It absolutely makes sense for Death in Paradise to be delivering something big around the holiday season. This show has a tendency to be one of the most-watched for the BBC whenever it airs, and its style and spirit really suits airing on Christmas Day. This is a chance for viewers to have a mystery to watch that does not require much context; they can watch it, be entertained, and then go about the remainder of their day.

In due time, we’re sure that some more information will come out about Death in Paradise season 12 proper. There is no reason to hurry anything along!

Related – Check out some more news when it comes to Death in Paradise right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Death in Paradise season 12?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back to make sure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: BBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







