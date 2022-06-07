The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has five-season plan

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has to be considered one of the most ambitious shows in modern history. The budget is enormous, the source material fast, and Amazon has shown enough faith to give the series a two-season order already.

At the same time, we know that there is room for so much more beyond this. For those who are unaware, the streaming service already purchased the rights for five seasons based on the appendices and writings of J.R.R. Tolkien. This show is not a remake of the book trilogy or The Hobbit. Rather, it is something new and wholly different.

Speaking to Empire Magazine, co-showrunner JD Payne gave us an even better sense of just how much planning has gone into this show already

“They knew from the beginning that was the size of the canvas…this was a big story with a clear beginning, middle and end … There are things in the first season that don’t pay off until Season 5. We even know what our final shot of the last episode is going to be.”

The only mystery here is what the audience’s appetite for the story will be. It is our feeling at present that the show will make it to season 5, given that Tolkien has fans all over the world. Yet, it will be based on the quality of the end product and that’s something that is hard to speculate over. Not all the characters in this series will be known to fans of the novels themselves or the Peter Jackson movies; the basis for the show is material known mostly to diehard Tolkien fans. If the show can appeal to them while also making things a tad more mainstream, it could be a success when the dust settles here.

