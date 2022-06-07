Obi-Wan Kenobi season 1 episode 4 spoilers: The central crisis

Tomorrow on Disney+ you will have a chance to see Obi-Wan Kenobi season 1 episode 4 — so what can you see along the way? Where is the story going to begin this go-around?

First and foremost, we think the #1 thing to do here is simply remember what happened the end of episode 3: The capture of Princess Leia. We know what Reva’s endgame is at this point — power. She wants something more from Vader or, at the very least, that’s what we have seen right now. Delivering the child to him could be a great way to curry favor … provided that this is what actually happens.

Is Ben going to be able to rescue her? He could have some help courtesy of Tala, who made her debut on this past episode. We know already that he’ll do whatever he can to make sure that she’s okay, even though it’s not going to be an easy thing to do given what he’s up against and how many people are currently hunting him.

It feels fair on some level to expect another confrontation between Obi-Wan and Vader, but we don’t necessarily think it’s going to happen this fast. Instead, we tend to think that the writers are going to take their time to give us some more stories for these characters. It’s hard to imagine them giving us a big battle between the two every week.

In general, our feeling is that episode 4 will be more of a transition episode, designed to carry the story from point A to point B in as effective a way as possible.

