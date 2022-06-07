Is FBI new tonight on CBS? Are we going to be seeing an episode of this alongside FBI: International and then FBI: Most Wanted?

We know that for all three shows, there is so much stuff to be excited about moving forward! Unfortunately, you won’t be seeing any of them for at least a little while. There is no new episode tonight, and there won’t be one until at least September.

So while we wait for these shows to come back, why not at least share a few things you can expect? We don’t want to leave you completely empty-handed here, after all…

FBI – With the flagship show, we tend to think that one of the big stories will be Missy Peregrym’s eventual return as Maggie Bell. The actress was on maternity leave for much of season 4 but moving forward, there’s going to be a chance to see how she’s recovered from everything that happened — and hopefully, she is in a much better place.

FBI: International – First and foremost, they may need another team member after the events of the season 1 finale! Also, are we going to see more of Forrester’s mother? At some point, that feels inevitable … even if it’s not something poised to happen right away.

FBI: Most Wanted – Finally, there was some big news announced this week that Ortiz won’t be returning to the show for season 4. With that in mind, we’ve got even more turnover within this world and producers will likely bring in someone else here, as well. Odds are, this is a new addition that we will hear a little bit more about this summer, likely around the time production kicks off.

Will we get another crossover between all three? Nothing is confirmed but at the moment, we’re trying to be hopeful…

What do you want to see on FBI, FBI: International, and FBI: Most Wanted when the shows return?

