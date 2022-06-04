Miguel Gomez leaving FBI: Most Wanted, character of Ivan Ortiz; why?

We know that FBI: Most Wanted has had plenty of cast shake-ups over the years, and here’s another: Miguel Gomez is leaving the show.

After joining the show as a regular during season 2, Deadline reports that the actor will no longer play the character of Ivan Ortiz moving forward. The potential exit was already written into the season 3 finale, with him returning to Los Angeles to care for his father.

Be sure to follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!!! We truly appreciate it!

So why is Gomez departing at this time? The site claims that the exit is a creative decision, which makes sense if they were able to come up with a proper exit in advance. Does it still stink to lose another main character, mere weeks after the exit of Julian McMahon? Absolutely. Things have felt like a revolving door as of late, given the exit of Jess and Sheryll Barnes being on maternity leave. (Luckily, it seems like Roxy Sternberg will be coming back next season alongside Dylan McDermott, Keisha Castle-Hughes, and Alexa Davalos.)

What we would assume, at least for the time being, is that the writers are going to cast another regular over the course of the summer. If they don’t, they would be moving forward with a shockingly small number of agents. That’s an even harder thing to consider when you remember that there are anywhere from 20-22 episodes in a given season. You need more cast members in order to give people a break here and there!

FBI: Most Wanted season 4 is going to premiere most likely in September or October; there is no official premiere date as of yet, but one should be announced soon.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to FBI: Most Wanted right now, including a larger look to the future

What do you think about Miguel Gomez leaving FBI: Most Wanted following season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







