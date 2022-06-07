All Rise season 3 trailer; Oprah Winfrey on saving the show

Tomorrow night on OWN, the big moment is finally going to be here in the form of the All Rise season 3 premiere.

Are we in for a pretty exceptional season? We tend to think so. While the trailer below doesn’t necessarily give you a TON of info on some of these upcoming episodes, it does indicate that everything that you loved about the first two seasons (when the show was on CBS) is back. You will have some lighthearted moments, but also cases that remind you that Judge Lola Carmichael means business. There are some timely and emotional stories that will come into the Hall of Justice, and it’s going to be hard for any verdict to be predicted well ahead of time. Lola will have a complicated personal and professional life, and each episode will hopefully allow us to view all of the evidence and think over things at home.

We know that the new season certainly has the approval of one very important person at the network, and that is Oprah Winfrey herself. If you look below, you can see what she had to say on Twitter hyping up what lies ahead, and talking about how it was a “big privilege” to bring the show to the network in the first place. It is extremely rare any time that a canceled show can find a new home, so the folks over at OWN deserve a lot of credit for giving this another chance. We also think it’s coming on at a perfect time, since there are going to be a lot of people out there eager to find a new show.

For more on All Rise at OWN, head over to their official site.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to All Rise right now

How excited are you to dive into the world of All Rise season 3 tomorrow night?

What do you think is going to happen to Judge Carmichael and everyone else? Share right away in the attached comments! Also, keep coming back for some other updates you won’t want to miss down the road. (Photo: OWN.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

It was a big privilege for us at @OWNTV to save @AllRiseOWN and bring it over to our network. The storylines are great! Join me tomorrow, June 7 at 8|7c, only on OWN! #AllRise pic.twitter.com/mJXRzjecB2 — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) June 6, 2022

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







