Grey’s Anatomy season 19: How many episodes can we expect?

We may be far away still from Grey’s Anatomy season 19 premiering on ABC, but this won’t be stopping a discussion on episode count!

How many stories are we going to have a chance to see starting this fall? For many years, the Ellen Pompeo drama was fairly steady on this subject. We got either 24 or 25 episodes a year, and that was always a pretty impressive feat. Just think about everything that has to be accomplished here when it comes to writing, filming, and editing; Grey’s managed to have one of the largest orders out of any show on TV.

With that being said, things changed considerably over the past few years, due in part to the global health crisis. Overall, season 16 had 21 episodes, and that was followed by season 17 only having 17. Finally, season 18 moved things up to 20 … but where could we go from here?

Of course, it would be wonderful to see the show get back that 24-episode order that we had in the past, but the truth is a lot of shows haven’t gotten that since the start of the health crisis. NCIS, for example, only did 21 stories this past season. Our hopes is that Grey’s Anatomy could at least get back to 22, but there are a lot of different components that could be involved here. We don’t want to say that anything is assured as of yet.

One other thing that is still a mystery? Whether or not season 19 will be the final one on the network. We tend to have these conversations every single year, and a lot of it comes down to what Pompeo wants to do and a lot of negotiating behind the scenes. We may not know if it is / isn’t the end of the road for some time still, so be prepared for a wait.

How many episodes do you want to see when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy season 19?

