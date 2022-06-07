Chicago Fire season 11 premiere date: When will it be announced?

If you are eager to get a Chicago Fire season 11 premiere date at NBC, we imagine that you are far from alone in that. After all, this is one of the network’s popular shows, and with the start date for this one likely comes the start date for a number of others at the same time — including both Chicago Med and Chicago PD.

So when will more information on this be revealed? Well, you’ll probably be waiting for a good while…

Last year, the network choose to reveal some of these dates right in the middle of July, meaning they gave audiences a little bit more than two months of an advance warning before bringing some of their shows back. We’d love to have a heads-up a little bit earlier than that, but there are no guarantees.

The truth is, there is no exact science to when a network wants to announce a fall schedule, mostly because there are a lot of different components that go into it. A network has to figure out first and foremost what week they want to start from, and then also where they want certain episodes to go after that. There’s a lot of care that is put into almost every single date on a schedule, largely because they don’t want to have to change things up at the last moment.

Given that there has been a measure of stability (at least on non-pandemic seasons) when it comes to One Chicago, we tend to think that all of these shows will be back in late September. Filming should start off in mid-July, ironically, probably around the same time that these dates are announced. Hopefully, there is some good news to share right around that point.

