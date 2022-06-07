The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 premiere date: The most likely months

The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 is something that a lot of us want to see pretty much as soon as humanly possible on Hulu. However, there is no premiere date yet. Production is still underway in Toronto, and what we have to hope for now is that we can get at least a few more updates on how things are going — or, when we could get more news in general.

So until we get news on a start date, can we at least pinpoint the most likely ones? That’s something we’re happy to dive into more here…

Have you watched our review yet for The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 finale? If not, be sure to take a look at that below! We will have more coming throughout season 5, so be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube so you don’t miss any of those.

The most likely start, at least from our vantage point, is at some point in September. sure, that’s the same month that a lot of other shows start up on network TV, but we don’t think that Hulu is threatened by that. They don’t need people to watch season 5 at any one time, and we think that plenty of people will. Premiering at this time best enables the show to be done before the holidays, and it also allows the post-production team a lot of time to perfect it.

If not September, we can look to the months around it. August could be a faint possibility but if so, why isn’t anyone talking about that yet? Unless we hear something this month, it’s hard to imagine it being ready by that point. October is more realistic, largely for the same reason that September is — depending on the launch window, the season will still be able to air in full by the end of the year. November is also present in a faint way, but the only reason we imagine Hulu waiting that long is for a programming reason.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Handmaid’s Tale right now

What are you most intrigued about when it comes to The Handmaid’s Tale season 5?

Is there any specific premiere month you think we’re going to see? Be sure to share right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for other updates. (Photo: Hulu.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







