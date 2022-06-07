Loki season 2: Is filming officially underway? Premiere date expectations

Is work officially underway on Loki season 2? If you loved the first go-around of the Tom Hiddleston series, rest assured there is more coming!

While the folks over at Disney+ are not confirming anything at the time of this writing, there have been indications out there for a while that production would be starting off today in the UK. If that happens, it means the next few months will be spent with everyone working to create another twisted, imaginative, and hopefully introspective look at one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most fascinating characters. Since we couldn’t imagine season 1 going to the places that it did, we don’t want to paint any specific expectations for season 2.

Now that we’ve said that, though, we do think there’s a worthy conversation here about when the next season could premiere! We know that a show like Loki has approximately a billion special effects and because of that, we’re probably not going to see them rushing into getting the show back on the air. Odds are, we are looking at a launch in 2023 and that’s more than fine. We’ve already been blessed enough to have Moon Knight on the air recently, and we also have Ms. Marvel in a couple of days and She-Hulk a little later this summer. What we’re trying to say in general is that we’re good on the superhero front for a good while, even without mentioning what’s happening in the movie world

Given that Loki is one of the most successful Marvel series yet on Disney+, it goes without saying that the streaming service will want it back! It really comes down to when the episodes are 100% ready and also when they find the best possible spot to air it.

