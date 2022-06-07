Irma Vep season 1 episode 2 spoilers: What’s next for HBO series?

Following the big premiere tonight on HBO, do you want to know more about Irma Vep season 1 episode 2 next week?

First and foremost, can we just comment on how game Alicia Vikander is for anything as Mira? This show is a straight-up send-up of the entire movie industry, with her character trying her best to find something that truly inspires her. She’s navigating relationship turmoil and the prospect of filming something new — but let’s say this vampire-related production is far from what any typical movie star would expect.

What are you going to see? Based on the promo that aired after the episode tonight, you’re going to see arguments involving an out-there director. Meanwhile, you’ll see some funny and satirical send-ups of the production process and how hard it can be to get that “perfect shot.”

We also tend to imagine that Mira will find herself in more of the calamities that we saw during the premiere, ones where she did her best to contend with all sorts of frustrating press situations, answering the same questions, and also dealing with judgmental people who assumed that she should automatically know everything.

So will viewers flock to this show? That’s admittedly something that is hard to answer over time. HBO has had some success with this Monday-night timeslot before thanks to The Gilded Age, but they’ve also aired some stuff here that has fallen a little bit more by the wayside. We don’t exactly think that anything is a slam dunk, but this is the sort of show that we want to see do rather well. It’s a fascinating one to tell in this current era, especially one where celebrity is often taken so seriously and stars are not made out to be people.

