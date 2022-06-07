Roswell, New Mexico season 4 premiere: Did Max propose?

The premiere of Roswell, New Mexico season 4 contained a number of big moments — including a big one for Max! With that being said, let’s just say that things didn’t go according to plan.

We can’t be too shocked that Max wanted to propose; after all, he cares a lot about Liz! She feels the same way, but the timing here just wasn’t right. There was way too much going on, and that was before we got to the strange purple sky, the rain, and that ominous ending at the end of the hour. There’s something serious happening in the town, and the alighting could be at the center of everything this season.

So why aren’t we getting a full proposal right now? It’s pretty simple: Max is still figuring all of this out! There will be a chance for this to happen potentially down the road; speaking to TVLine, here is some of what executive producer Christopher Hollier had to say:

Well, look, this is such a big thing for people who are that age. They start to pair off, they start to move in together, and we’re looking at all of those steps. We know that [the proposal is] a carrot, and it’s something that’s thematically threaded through and played upon in a lot of different ways.

Given that this is the final season, let’s hope for a real payoff here — plus something that is big and romantic. Judging from the almost fake-out that we had in the premiere, we feel like they will slow-play this for at least the next few episodes. Prepare for some of that accordingly right now.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

