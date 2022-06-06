Roswell, New Mexico season 4 episode 2 spoilers: What’s ahead in ‘Fly’?

After tonight started off on a fairly peaceful note, it was only inevitable that Roswell, New Mexico season 4 would start to get more chaotic. Next week’s episode 2, titled “Fly,” will bring us further in that direction. From start to finish here, there are going to be some big events and surprising moments — and odds are, a lot of them won’t be paid off right away. Instead, the goal here is to build on elements of the story, from Liz’s past to new threats, for the remainder of the season.

Want to get a few more pieces of info? Then go ahead and view the full Roswell, New Mexico season 4 episode 2 synopsis below:

HIDING IN PLAIN SIGHT – A visitor connected to Liz’s (Jeanine Mason) past comes bearing gifts. Anatsa (guest star Sibongile Mlambo digs in on a story about the bank heists, angering Max (Nathan Dean) and putting Kyle (Michael Trevino) and Isobel (Lily Cowles) in a difficult position. The series also stars Michael Vlamis, Tyler Blackburn, Heather Hemmens, and Amber Midthunder. Lance Anderson directed the episode written by Christopher Hollier (402). Original Airdate 6/13/2022. Every episode of ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

The thing that we’ll point out now (and probably many other times this season) is that we are in the midst of the endgame for this show. This will be the final season, and that’s something we hope the writers work to pay off down the road. We absolutely know that these characters deserve closure; hopefully, the journey we go on this season brings us that.

