9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 premiere date: Why isn’t it airing this year?

Earlier today, Fox revealed the rather disappointing news that 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 is not going to be airing this fall. For the second straight year, the show is not going to be a part of the schedule in September.

So when will the drama come back on the air? There is no premiere date as of yet, but we also don’t think that there’s a lot of drama here. Given the rather conservative approach Fox is taking to their schedule right now, the safe assumption is that you’re going to be seeing Lone Star come back on the air in early January. This will help to fill the void left by 9-1-1 proper in the first couple of months of the year. Then, the two shows can air alongside each other in the spring.

This whole move, as frustrating as it is for Lone Star fans, is to give Fox more ratings stability. They also recognize that if they air both the original show and the spin-off next to each other all season, they can’t use that 9:00 timeslot to launch anything else. While their efforts to make The Big Leap into a hit failed, they were at the same time able to turn The Cleaning Lady into a successful show. They’re going to use the fall in order to further cement its ratings, and we do think they’ll do something similar with either an established or new show in the winter.

Odds are, we’ll get a full premiere date for Lone Star later this year, and probably a first-look teaser to go along with it. Fox knows that the ratings will be just fine even with the delay; after all, they have been here before…

