Fox fall premiere dates: The Resident season 6, 9-1-1 season 6 & more

Today Fox released their full schedule for the 2022 fall season after what felt like a pretty considerable delay. Are there any major takeaways from it? Well, 9-1-1: Lone Star is being left to midseason, once again Fantasy Island is pushing back, and they are relying on an old staple in Gordon Ramsay to make up for their lack of Thursday Night Football.

This schedule is altogether fine for what Fox as a network is doing these days. We’re not going to sit here and claim, however, that it is about to set the roof on fire in terms of excitement. It’s safe, much in the way that many broadcast schedules are these days. With there being so much competition from streaming at this point, no one wants to stick their neck out all that much in fear that they won’t get what they want and hurt themselves further.

As is often the case with these sort of articles, all times listed are Eastern Standard. What does make this schedule a little different from the other networks is that we do have full premiere dates. That makes us a little bit happier; isn’t it nice to know when things are actually back?

Sunday, September 11

8:00 – Monarch (will air after NFL double-header)

Monday, September 19

8:00 – 9-1-1

9:00 – The Cleaning Lady

Tuesday, September 20

8:00 – The Resident

Wednesday, September 21

8:00 – The Masked Singer

9:00 – LEGO Masters

Sunday, September 25

8:00 – The Simpsons

8:30 – The Great North

9:00 – Bob’s Burgers

9:30 – Family Guy

Thursday, September 29

8:00 – Hell’s Kitchen

9:00 – Welcome to Flatch

9:30 – Call Me Kat

The big takeaway

For us, it’s the simple fact that the fall season is starting as early as it is! That’s not something we tend to see, given that often, major networks like to make us wait for a good while before we see a lot of stuff play out. We’ll see if other networks follow suit with treating September 19 as the first formal day of the season; or, if they wait until September 26 instead.

What do you think about Fox’s fall schedule and premiere dates?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







