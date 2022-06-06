NCIS: Hawaii season 2 premiere date: When will it be announced?

Are you eager to get an NCIS: Hawaii season 2 premiere date? At this point, we absolutely get it. We’re now two weeks removed from the end of season 1; with that in mind, we’re in that point where it’s easy to miss the cast and crew. After all, we know that the show isn’t going to be back until the fall!

The next month or so could be the most painful amidst the wait for new episodes, mostly because this is probably when the smallest amount of total news is going to be out there. The folks over at CBS don’t have to hurry to make a premiere date announcement for this or any other show in their lineup; after all, they certainly didn’t hurry things along last time! They announced the 2022 fall premiere dates in mid-July, and such could be the case again here.

Odds are, the first episode of the new season will arrive in late September, and there are a few different stories that could be explored here. Take, for example, where Lucy and Whistler are in their relationship after getting back together in the finale. Also, what’s going on in Tennant’s personal life? The problem with her and Joe is that they live in such different parts of the world and it’s hard to sustain anything; still, you never say never.

Amidst all of this personal stuff, we would of course assume that NCIS: Hawaii will continue to bring you a lot of big cases and near-constant action. This is going to be a series that comes into the new season stronger than ever, largely because they saw what worked at the end of season 1 and now have a chance to repeat a lot of it.

