The Bachelorette: Cast reveal for Gabby, Rachel’s season coming soon!

Are you ready to meet some of the guys taking part in Gabby and Rachel’s season of The Bachelorette? If so, we come bearing great news!

Today, ABC confirmed on Twitter that tomorrow at 8:00 p.m. Eastern (5:00 p.m. Pacific), you will get a chance to learn more about everyone taking part in the season! All of the names will be released on the show’s official TikTok page, with commentary from none other than show host Jesse Palmer.

While there’s always at least some interest in the crop of guys taking part in this show, we imagine that it’s there this year more than just about any other. Just consider what we’re dealing with two different leads at once! These guys will have to figure out whether to pursue Gabby or Rachel and then from there, navigate a very different sort of experience than we’re used to seeing within this world. This is not your ordinary sort of season, and that’s both exciting and also a little bit strange.

Judging from the fact that we are getting to meet some of the guys very soon, it does feel like a good indicator that there is probably some other great stuff coming in the near future — take, for example, a trailer! We know that this is something we’ve been hoping to see for a while, mostly to get a better sense of what lies ahead in terms of drama. While this isn’t the same sort of season we’re used to, we’ve come to expect drama around almost every corner with this franchise. It’d be strange if it wasn’t there when you think about.

Remember now that The Bachelorette is set to formally premiere when it comes to Monday, July 11; meanwhile, Bachelor in Paradise is going to air in the fall.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Bachelorette right now

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to Gabby and Rachel’s season of The Bachelorette?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are other updates coming that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Are you ready to meet the men of Gabby and Rachel's season of #TheBachelorette? Get a first look tomorrow at 8pm ET / 5pm PT exclusively on @ bachelornationabc's TikTok! 😍 @JessePalmerTV pic.twitter.com/yvqCcRC04P — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) June 6, 2022

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







