Yellowstone season 5 filming: One thing has certainly changed…

If you haven’t heard the news as of yet, Yellowstone season 5 is currently in production! It’s easy to be excited about that, even if we are far away from the premiere.

So while we all wait, why not take a small look at what’s coming — and get some more evidence of a potential time jump at the same time?

If you look towards the Instagram post below, you can see an image from Finn Little, who plays Carter on the show. What does this tell us? Well, that the actor has grown up considerably since he was last at the Dutton Ranch! Remember that season 4 started production all the way back in the late summer of 2020; almost two years have passed, and you can’t stop a kid actor from growing up.

Because Little is much older now, either the show is going to have to incorporate a time jump, explain why he looks older, or just ignore it outright and hope viewers don’t pay too close attention. We think in general that this will be a season where Carter starts to get himself more and more integrated into the world of the ranch, and it comes after he really got his feet wet in season 4.

Yellowstone season 4 is going to premiere on Paramount Network on November 13, and we feel like Carter’s role in the story will be cemented pretty early on in the story. The same goes for a lot of the other people you end up seeing over time, as well.

