Is Better Call Saul new tonight on AMC? Within this article, we’re going to share an answer to this as we prepare for the endgame.

There is undoubtedly a LOT to be excited about within the remaining episodes, especially when you consider the way that season 6 episode 7 ended. Howard is dead! Not only that, but Lalo is responsible! Jimmy and Kim have found themselves in quite a mess, and it could take some time to see things resolved.

New Better Call Saul video! Take a look below to see our take on the most-recent episode of the series. Once you do just that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! This is the best way to make sure you don’t miss anything else.

Unfortunately, we come now bearing the news that there is no new episode on AMC tonight. Instead, we’re going to be waiting for quite some time to see the show back. The date has already been set for Monday, July 11, and there are six episodes still to go!

What we think the bulk of episode 8 is going to be about, at least for the time being, is rather simple: How are Jimmy and Kim going to get out of this bind? Where will the two of them turn? There are a lot of different obstacles that they are each going to be facing here, whether it be hiding the body and making sure they aren’t perceived as involved here at all.

The worst-case scenario, at least for the time being, is that Kim somehow gets arrested for what happened here. This would explain why she’s absent in Breaking Bad, and that could at least give us hope that she and Jimmy/Gene could reunite in the future … but we’ll have to wait and see how things go.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Better Call Saul right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Better Call Saul season 6 episode 8?

Share some of your thoughts and predictions for what’s next below! After you do just that, be sure to stick around — there are other updates coming and we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: AMC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







