Manifest season 4 sneak peek, premiere date teased at Netflix

We have a feeling that Manifest season 4 is going to create a LOT of excitement when it eventually premieres over on Netflix.

With that in mind, let’s celebrate something that the streaming service released today — a new sneak peek for what lies ahead! If you look below, you can see Michaela doing her best to search for answers in a series of shipping containers. If you’ve watched Dexter over the years, there is one thing you should know: Shipping containers are bad.

So what does she discover in this particular one? Well, let’s just say it holds a man with Stone 828 written on his arm … and that doesn’t make us altogether psyched at all for where some of this is going for her. How could it?

We know that there’s going to be a time jump pretty early on in season 4, and Netflix confirmed today that the remaining 20 episodes are going to be split into two halves of ten. They also made it clear that the first batch of episodes is coming “soon,” though that in itself is a fairly relative term and “soon” could mean just about anything. We do at least think that there are going to be more episodes coming a little later in the year. It’s been a long time already since NBC canceled the show and fans had to fight for a renewal; let’s just hope that the end result here is worthwhile and deeply satisfying. This may be the final season, but at least there is going to be plenty of time to see things play out the rest of the way.

