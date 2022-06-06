Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: Platinum Jubilee and resource officers

The June 5 edition of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver felt like it had something very obvious that it needed to tackle — and rest assured, it did.

Before we get to that, though, can we celebrate for a moment the crazy segment about the Platinum Jubilee at the start of the episode? We know that Oliver loves to skewer the Royal Family whenever he can, but given recent events, he couldn’t spend that long on it. His take on British elections from years ago is iconic, especially the presence of one Lord Buckethead.

The main segment tonight, of course, focused on events in Texas, but also beyond that. It was a very specific look into the idea of school police as an effective solution to the recent gun-related violence. How much have they done to stop tragedies, and how much could they continue to do?

As is often the case, Oliver came prepared with data, and lots of it. He pointed towards evidence that resource officers are not often a deterrent, and of course proposed some different solutions.

Will a lot of viewers watch this show who really need to hear from Oliver on the subject? Unfortunately, probably not and therein lies ones of the issues among many. We don’t try to dive too much into politics within these articles, but we think tonight’s episode was effective in getting across the points that it needed to — while also inserting a little bit of humor when need be. This is the strange irony with this show; Oliver and his writers use laughter to look at broken systems and devise ways to fix them and, in doing so, they are more effective than those within the actual news industry.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Last Week Tonight, including other highlights from the season!

What did you think about the latest Last Week Tonight with John Oliver?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates we do not want you to miss. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







