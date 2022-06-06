The Boys season 3: The larger importance of Red River

As we get further and further into The Boys season 3, there’s a chance Red River could be more important — and if not here, it will be elsewhere in the franchise.

So what do we know about the place right now? That’s rather simple: It is a group home for young Supes who can come to understand their powers there. It’s also tied into the origin story for Victoria Neuman, who has connections there to Vought and to Stan Edgar that we did not know about previously.

Technically, Red River was incorporated into The Boys: Diabolical previously, but that’s not necessarily something that matters in a larger sense. Instead, this institute could become important in the upcoming spin-off. Here is what showrunner Eric Kripke had to say on that subject to Entertainment Weekly:

“It is not the last you will see of Red River … Red River becomes an interestingly bigger and bigger part of The Boys universe.”

One of the photos you actually saw while Hughie was searching around the database was Marie M., who will be a character in the spin-off. So, the show is already working to tie some things together here.

In an era where a lot of shows obnoxiously create larger universes and at times force you to watch them all, we actually like what was done here. This was subtle, and it was put in here for fans to look back at later. It’s sometimes interesting to know you’ve seen an Easter egg for the future without realizing it.

What do you think we are going to be seeing from Red River on The Boys season 3 moving forward?

