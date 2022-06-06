The Time Traveler’s Wife season 1 episode 5 preview: Clare’s parents…

Next week on The Time Traveler’s Wife season 1 episode 5, there are a lot of complications — big ones for Clare and Henry.

Let’s start with some of the insecurities that are present entering this story. The 28-year old version of Henry is clearly feeling a certain way about his older self and understandably so. He has a hard time with the idea that the woman he loves effectively prefers a different version of him. This leads to a pretty enormous question in his head: How can he become that person. Is there a way to do this that is not, on some level, horribly unhealthy for him?

Then, there’s also the question of how to get along with her family and try to compartmentalize some of the secrets floating around in his mind. To get other news about that, all you have to do is view the season 1 episode 5 synopsis below:

Henry is finally able to get to know Clare’s family better when he visits her childhood home for the first time. Henry and Gomez’s friendship isn’t going as they imagined.

The problem with Henry and Gomez may be time-travel related as well, mostly in that Gomez likes one version of the guy and the other? Not so much. This is another unique way for the show to play around with the concept of time-travel but in the end, the question the show has to wonder is how best to settle down. The series can feel like a collection of related vignettes more so than a cohesive story, so we do want to see things build in a specific direction momentum-wise the rest of the way. Let’s just cross our fingers and hope that we have a chance to see that play out.

