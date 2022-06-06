Snowfall season 6 premiere date, trailer, and other talk!

It’s been a good while since season 5 ended and with that, of course it’d be great to have a lot more to share when it comes to Snowfall season 6.

Unfortunately, that’s not happening — or at least it’s not happening right now. We’ll hear more and more about it as we get closer to the end of the year but based on how season 5 wrapped up, one thing is easy to say: Franklin Saint is facing more pain than perhaps ever before. He has to come to grips with being back at the bottom, and what he wants to do about it. Teddy stripped him of his money; is he going to try and take his life?

New Snowfall video! Take a look below in the event you haven't seen our review yet for the season 5 finale.

From our vantage point, the final season will be about Franklin vs. Teddy in a way we haven’t seen before. It may not even be about the drug game anymore; instead, it’s about the anger of being used for his influence in the community and his humanity. He thought he had something when in reality, Teddy used him like a pawn. Nothing stayed with him once they were done.

The first trailer for the final season is sure to be intense but odds are, you won’t be seeing it for a good while. If we had to guess, our assumption is that this will surface close to the end of the year. We saw last year FX use ABC’s Christmas Day NBA broadcasts to better promote the show, and there is a perfectly good chance that they could do something like that again. All of this is likely setting up a premiere date in late winter / early spring next year. The story for the final season was planned out a while ago, at least in broader strokes. Now, we have to see how it translates to the page and then the small screen.

