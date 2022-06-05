The Equalizer season 3 premiere date: When will we learn more?

Now that we’re a few weeks removed from the end of season 2, what better time to start discussing The Equalizer season 3 on CBS?

When it comes to the story that lies ahead here, it’s pretty easy to describe a lot of it. After all, a huge chunk of the narrative has to be geared around what’s going to be happening next for Robyn McCall after that cliffhanger. There’s no other way around it! She was thrown head-first into harm’s way and now, the question comes down to who is going to rescue her … or if she could rescue herself. Through a lot of this, it’s possible even more people could learn a little bit more about her doing life.

We know that the Queen Latifah series is going to be back on CBS this fall; not only that, but it’s even been confirmed that the show will return in the same 8:00 p.m. timeslot. (That’s at least the case when there is no NFL on the air.) Now, we are just awaiting to see when the actual premiere date is going to come out.

When will that be? Well, if we were to use last year as a blueprint, we could learn about the premiere date here in the second week of July. That just feels like the thing that makes the most sense, given that it gives CBS still months to promote these shows, and also the next 30-35 days to figure out when they want to launch them. For their Sunday-night shows, there is a careful amount of consideration that needs to be made here. Ideally, you want to premiere them on a night where you have an afternoon football game to maximize ratings, even if that means some wonky start times more or less across the board.

