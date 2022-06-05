Is Fear the Walking Dead new tonight on AMC? Season 8 chatter

Is Fear the Walking Dead new tonight on AMC or AMC+? What is there to look forward to here? Of course, this is a complicated question, since so much of it depends on where you are actually watching.

Unfortunately, we do have to go ahead and start off here by sharing some of the sad news — there is, unfortunately, no new episode on the air today if you are looking for it on AMC+. However, on AMC proper you will have the epic season finale. We don’t want to give away too much here but there’s some much-anticipated stories that are going to play out in this, especially when you think for a moment about Madison Clark’s return. Kim Dickens has a huge role in this episode, and she is going to be spending a good bit of time with another important character in Morgan Jones.

Want to get a few more details all about what you can expect? Then go ahead and check out the season 7 finale synopsis:

Morgan finds a new ally who turns out to be more trouble than he bargained for.

Of course, this ally has to be Madison, and the two are going to go on a journey here that, to the surprise of now one, will be stuffed full of some twists, turns, and chaos. Can you really expect anything else here? Just consider the characters that we’re talking about here!

The promo below does also serve as another way to learn more about what’s coming up next; there is no premiere date as of yet for season 8, but go ahead and know that it’s coming. For now, that information will have to be enough to satisfy.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Fear the Walking Dead right now

What do you most want to see on the Fear the Walking Dead season 7 finale, provided that you haven’t seen it already?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around to ensure you don’t miss any other updates that are absolutely coming your way. (Photo: AMC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







