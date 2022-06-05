Is Gentleman Jack new tonight on BBC One? More season 3 hopes

Is Gentleman Jack new tonight on BBC One? Are we about to dive more into Anne Lister and Ann Walker’s lives?

We don’t think that we have to detail just how excited people are to potentially see more of this show; there is a reason why it is extremely popular! The performances are top-notch, and there is a real effort to make sure that this is not a carbon copy of every other period drama that is out there.

Alas, here is where we come to the news that is going to make a lot of people out there frown. There is no new episode on BBC One tonight, and there may not be another one ever. Last week was the season 2 finale and for now, nothing has been confirmed insofar as a potential season 3 goes.

Is there still a reason to be hopeful that we get more of the show in the future? We tend to think so. Gentleman Jack is a show with a dedicated audience, and we do think that there are people behind the scenes eager to make more. There is also a plan here for distribution and broadcasting in other territories, and we tend to think that this helps a good bit.

Odds are, we’ll hear at least something official regarding a season 3 over the coming months, and that could potentially open the door for more new episodes coming in 2023. We don’t really think anyone would want to make you wait longer than that, especially since retention is pretty important for the first few years that a show is on the air. It’s a little different for one that already has several years in the can.

