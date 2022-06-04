Superman & Lois season 2 episode 14 tease: The last before finale

For those who did not know as of yet, Superman & Lois season 2 episode 14 is the penultimate one of the season, and it is coming on Tuesday, June 21.

Why the long wait? For whatever reason, whether it be post-production concerns or just building up hype, The CW has stretched a lot of episodes out over this calendar year. They’re also continuing to be somewhat secretive about this one, even if there is just one episode airing between now and then this Tuesday.

The reasoning for this may have a lot to do with the title for this episode: “Worlds War Bizarre.” Just in seeing that alone, it is pretty understandable to have a big chill sent down your spine. We’ve seen the Bizarro-World storyline play a huge role throughout season 2 and in some way, that is sustaining all the way through to this point. Is it possible that the finale could send us down a totally different path? We would presume so, but we also think they will want to tie together a lot of thematic loose ends here. There could be a cliffhanger at the tail end of it all, and that’s at least something we’d keep a fairly close watch on in general.

At least we know at this point that there is a season 3 coming, and you can watch what lies ahead without any sort of nervousness that the end is just about here. The show is one of the lucky handful that survived the mass cancellation from the network earlier this year; we still hesitate in terms of its long-term future because of the rather ambiguous plans that Warner Bros. Discovery has with some of DC Comics. With that in mind, we’re going to enjoy this show while we have it.

