The Good Doctor season 6: When to expect first preview!

It goes without saying that we are excited to see The Good Doctor season 6 arrive over on ABC. Unfortunately, we also know that we are in for a long wait! There is no official premiere date as of yet, and signs point to a late September or early October start.

We don’t want to focus too much on that part of things. Instead, let’s get to the question in the title. When is the network going to actually give us the first preview for what lies ahead?

First things first, we should note that technically, ABC could release something at any point if they wanted to! For those who are not aware, the first handful of episodes for The Good Doctor season 6 were actually shot earlier this spring. Two were put in the bank before the cast and crew went off on hiatus, and presumably those will resolve the cliffhanger from Shaun and Lea’s reception.

Unfortunately, it does ABC no good to hype up something that we aren’t going to get a chance to see for a good while. If we are lucky, we will get some more footage from season 6 at some point in August or early September, a few weeks from the premiere. Traditionally, that is when major networks start to market some of their shows, and it feels like the right time for the producers to really get in there in telling us what could be coming up next.

Of course, in September we’re sure that a few other details will also emerge, whether it be synopses or insight into some of the new faces who will grace the St. Bonaventure Hospital down the road.

What are you the most excited about right now entering The Good Doctor season 6?

Do you think that Lim is going to emerge from her problem still in one piece? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also stick around here for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

