NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 spoilers: Could Harm and Mac return?

We’ll be waiting a while to see NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 on the air, but it’s never too early to discuss some JAG nostalgia!

When we had a chance to see David James Elliott and Catherine Bell appear on this show as Harmon Rabb and Sarah MacKenzie, it was the ultimate TV blast from the past. These characters helped to kick off a franchise that has featured now four different NCIS shows, plus another one in development at Paramount+ set in Australia! It’s incredible to think back on, and there’s still more we want from these characters in the present.

Of course, getting Harm and Mac on board NCIS: LA is no small feat, mostly because the two have their own projects and you also want to make sure their returns are worthwhile. Nonetheless, there is still a good chance of it! Speaking per TV Insider recently, showrunner R. Scott Gemmill made it clear that he’d like to get Elliott and Bell

“I’m still really good friends with David and Catherine and talk to them all the time, and I’ve written some stuff for both of them in the last little bit, trying to get some new stuff off the ground … I think it could happen. I love working with them. It was such a treat to bring them both back and to be able to write for the same character and the same actor — for me, it was probably 20 plus years with [them]. And yeah, they’re both up for it.”

We know that there are plans already to bring an important person back to NCIS: Los Angeles in Hetty, who is technically still a regular even if it doesn’t always feel like it. Given that there’s a chance season 14 is the show’s final one, we absolutely advocate for getting as many big names and awesome characters on board — and getting one more appearance from Harm and Mac in there would be the cherry on top of the sundae.

