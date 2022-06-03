NCIS season 20 spoilers: Are more epic crossovers coming?

As we start to look towards NCIS season 20 on CBS in the fall, can we also look towards something more when it comes to a larger universe?

On this past season of the CBS hit, we had a chance to see a crossover event with this show and also NCIS: Hawaii? Is there a chance to do one featuring both these shows and also NCIS: Los Angeles? There is no doubt it’s a fun thing to think about. All three have their own fanbases, and given that NCIS: LA in particular is constantly facing final-season rumors, now is really the time to do it! You don’t know if another opportunity will present itself later on down the road.

Speaking to TV Insider, NCIS: LA showrunner R. Scott Gemmill makes it clear that there is some interest in doing a huge crossover event. There have been discussions about, but nothing altogether formal at the moment:

“We’ve talked about [a crossover] a lot, and actually the studio [recently] asked me about it … It’s only a matter of logistics. If we were going to do it, we’d want to do it over all three series. Doing one crossover with one show sort of feels like you’re leaving somebody out… I’ve already talked to the other showrunners, everyone’s sort of up for it. It’s just the practicality of pulling it off is a little tricky.”

NCIS showrunner Steven D. Binder also told the publication that crossovers can require a show losing some of their own cast members for more than just one episode as they flutter between different sets and different programs. There are only so many hours in a day! This is a really tough thing to pull off for that version reason, and that’s a part of why they are so rare.

Hopefully, by this fall we’ll get a better sense of if one could actually happen.

