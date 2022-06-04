America’s Got Talent video: Fusion Japan give awe-inspiring audition!

Just in case you wanted to see an electrifying America’s Got Talent audition as we get into the weekend, check out Fusion Japan!

If you look below, you can see a brand-new sneak peek featuring the aforementioned act, a dance crew who is entering this competition with a pretty unique story. While they work together seamlessly, original these two crews were rivals competing against each other! They then realized that if they combined their abilities, they could create something even more spectacular and they have.

It feels almost weird to call this group just a dance crew, mostly because there’s a lot of other stuff going on in here as well. You’ve got a ton of acrobatics and intense movements that this is about so many things coming together at once. It takes a lot of athleticism and practice to pull something like this off, and they may be one of the better crews that we’ve seen since V. Unbeatable was on the show.

With a lot of these pre-released auditions, it often goes without saying that we’re looking at someone with long-term potential in the competition. We feel like it’s fairly obvious that these dancers are making it to at least the first round of the live shows. The question you really should be wondering is what their future is going to be after that. They will need to get America on their side and traditionally, it has been hard for dance crews to get as far as they really should. Because there are so many members, it’s really hard sometimes for viewers to create individual attachments to anyone.

Based on what we’ve seen in this audition here, Fusion Japan are at least the real deal, and they have the upside that could bring them to finale night.

