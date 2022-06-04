All Rise season 3 episode 1 spoilers: New details on the premiere!

We know that you have been waiting for a long time to get more news on All Rise season 3 episode 1– so today, we’re here to deliver the goods!

Tuesday, June 7 marks the show’s big premiere on OWN after two seasons over on CBS. You can visit the official website for more information on the show but here, we’re going to talk about that first episode in particular. “Wanna Be Startin’ Something” is the title for this episode, and that is both a song reference and also a reminder of the show’s overall messaging. Lola Carmichael is someone who wants to enact change as a judge, and she pushes for the same from those around her. A lot of familiar faces will be back for season 3, albeit with some challenges across the board. The synopsis below gives you a few hints as to what’s coming, while also keeping some cards close to the vest:

Lola feels pressure from all sides as she awaits the election results. Luke struggles with his new position, and Vanessa “Ness” Johnson files a lawsuit against Amy’s firm. Plus, Lola is challenged by a new case while Mark faces a difficult decision.

There could be some other changes that differentiate season 3 from what we saw the first two years of the show, but why would OWN give all of that away right now? The primary thing that they want to do is find more ways to ensure that you watch and stay engaged. This is, after all, the best way to keep boosting themselves long-term. (If you haven’t seen the stylish teaser for season 3 just yet, go ahead and check that out below!)

